Zubeen Garg death: Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg arrested

Zubeen Garg’s cousin, an Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, was arrested on Wednesday (October 8) in connection with the Assamese singer’s death last month in Singapore. This is the fifth arrest in the case.

"We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

Police said that the arrested DSP was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death in Singapore last month.

Sandipan Garg was with Zubin during the alleged drowning incident in Singapore.

"Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand," another senior officer said.

Brought back Zubeen's belongings

According to an NDTV report, Sandipan was at the yacht party and brought back some of the deceased singer’s belongings after his death. The report further states that Sandipan, in a recent Facebook post, had said that he had fully cooperated with the SIT.

On October 2, police arrested Zubeen Garg’s bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, both of whom attended the yacht party.

Goswami was seen swimming very close to the late singer, while Mahanta was recording the scene on her phone, reported NDTV quoting sources.

Earlier arrests

A day earlier, authorities had taken into custody two others connected to Zubeen-his manager Siddharth Sharma and North East India Festival manager Shyamkanu Mahanta.

All four have been booked under multiple sections, including charges of murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

Bandmate's allegations

Earlier, following claims by bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami that Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and festival organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, may have poisoned him, another bandmate, Partha Pratim Goswami, countered by blaming Shekhar and Sharma for “recklessly” taking Garg, who was known to have seizure issues, swimming after he had been drinking and partying the night before.

Partha criticised the duo for preventing Garg from resting and prioritising their own enjoyment over his well-being. Allegations have surfaced regarding Sharma’s behaviour before Garg's death, including claims that he controlled drink supplies and the yacht, and allegedly dismissed Garg's distress.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the need for careful investigation, pending toxicology reports expected to shed light on the cause of death by October 10.

(With agency inputs)