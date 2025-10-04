Zubeen Garg’s second autopsy report handed over to wife Garima

Guwahati, Oct 4 (PTI) The Assam Police on Saturday handed over the second post-mortem report of singer Zubeen Garg to his wife Garima Saikia Garg, officials said.

The report of the first post-mortem conducted in Singapore was given to her on Thursday.

"An officer from the SIT went to Zubeen's house in Kahilipara area of Guwahati to hand over the (second) report to his wife Garima," a CID officer told PTI.

A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID is currently probing the death of Garg in Singapore. The Assam government has also set up a one-man judicial commission to investigate the case.

CID Additional SP Moramee Das, a member of the SIT, handed over the second post-mortem report to Garima at her residence.

"I have recorded the statements of Garima and Palme," she told reporters outside Garg's residence.

Palme Borthakur is Zubeen Garg's younger sister.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

The festival organiser, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta -have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand.

The second post-mortem of Garg was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 23, hours before his cremation that day.

After the post-mortem at GMCH, the viscera sample was sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for a detailed examination.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Friday said that the state government handed over the report of the first post-mortem done in Singapore to Garima on Thursday.

"It is up to Garima whether she makes the post-mortem report public or not," he had added. PTI

