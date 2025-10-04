Zubeen Garg's death: Bandmate says manager poisoned singer; reveals shocking details

The investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has taken a dramatic and shocking turn after his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, alleged that the singer's manager, Siddharth Sharma, and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta may have poisoned him and conspired to disguise the death as an accident.

In a testimony, Goswami talked about Sharma's suspicious conduct hours preceding Garg's death in Singapore. Sharma has been named in the FIR and is facing serious non-bailable charges, including murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Allegations of conspiracy

Goswami stated that Sharma, who was sharing a room with him at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, had acted suspiciously.

During the yacht trip where the tragedy occurred, Goswami stated that Sharma allegedly seized control of the vessel from its sailor, causing it to sway dangerously in mid-sea and putting all passengers at risk.

He further claimed that Sharma told Assam Association (Singapore) member and NRI Tanmoy Phukan not to arrange drinks, insisting that he would supply them.

Unlikely to die from drowning

In his statement, Goswami recounted that during the crucial moments when Garg was gasping for breath and nearly drowning, Sharma was heard shouting, “Jabo de, jabo de” (“Let him go, let him go”).

Goswami emphasised that Garg was a trained swimmer who had even taught both him and Sharma to swim, arguing that it was unlikely he could have died due to drowning.

He alleged that both Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned the singer and had intentionally chosen Singapore as the venue to cover up the conspiracy. Goswami also claimed Sharma instructed him not to share any yacht videos with anyone.

Accused deny all allegations

Both Sharma and Mahanta have denied the allegations during interrogation. However, Goswami told police that when Garg began frothing from his mouth and nose, Sharma dismissed it as “acid reflux” and assured everyone there was nothing to worry about.

Instead of seeking immediate medical help, Goswami alleged, Sharma’s negligence hastened Garg’s death.

According to reports, police sources said material evidence — including documentary records, financial transactions, and witness statements — prima facie points to Sharma’s culpability.

ED, I-T join probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department are expected to join the Assam Police investigation into the alleged organised financial crimes and the acquisition of benami properties by Mahanta.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has also reportedly unearthed financial irregularities dating back more than two decades, allegedly committed by Mahanta during his tenure at a non-banking financial company (NBFC).

According to PTI, officials from the ED and I-T Department have already visited the CID headquarters to review documents related to the case.