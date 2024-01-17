Assam CM Himanta: Cancelled my programmes to avoid clash with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said he has cancelled all his prefixed programmes in the state’s upper districts on January 18-19, in order to avoid a clash with events of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in those areas.

He also claimed that people are now “ashamed” of attending gatherings and meetings of the Congress.

"Rahul Gandhi (yatra schedule) is coinciding with our welfare dates (dates on which forms are to be distributed for a new scheme). These dates were declared even before we knew he was coming," Sarma told a press conference.

The CM dismissed Congress’ allegations the form-distribution schedule of the newly-announced scheme for rural women has been fixed in a such a manner that it clashes with the yatra itinerary in those districts and adjoining areas.

“Rather, as a gesture, I have cancelled my Majuli programme on January 18 so that it does not clash with Rahul Gandhi's event. Majuli is a small district and I don't want to put the district administration in difficulty," Sarma said.

Sarma said he has also called off ration card distribution programmes in Jorhat and Dergaon on January 18 and January 19, the period during which the yatra is scheduled to pass through those areas.

"Beyond this, I cannot accommodate. I have cancelled all my programmes in upper Assam on January 18 and January 19, which were declared a month ago. You cannot get a more large-hearted government," he asserted.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to the state on January 20, Sarma said the programme has not been fixed yet.

"We will make sure the programme does not coincide with the yatra," the CM said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will travel across 833 km in 17 districts of Assam, beginning from Sivasagar on January 18.

"We are not preventing anyone from attending the yatra, but people, barring from one community, don't even want to go. People are ashamed of going to Congress meetings," he claimed.

Asked which community he was referring to, Sarma said he meant the ‘Miya Muslims’ (colloquial term for Bengali-speaking Muslims).

"I don't have any hesitation in naming the community. Even they don't want to go (to Congress meetings) nowadays. They have seen people getting benefits of government schemes; we are working for everyone," he asserted.

The chief minister also alleged that the Congress yatra is “espousing cause of anti-Hinduism”.

"You (Congress) are anti-Hindu and we are pro-Hindu… However, we are also not anti-Muslim or anti-Christian or against any community," Sarma added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)