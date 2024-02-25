2 MLAs from Congress, 2 from NPP join BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Feb 25 (PTI) In a boost to the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh ahead of polls, two Congress MLAs and as many legislators from the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) joined the ruling BJP on Sunday.

Both the Congress and NPP now have two MLAs each in the 60-member assembly.

Senior Congress MLA and former union Minister Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong, and NPP’s Mutchu Mithi and Gokar Basar joined the saffron party during a function at its headquarters here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and state BJP president Biyuram Wahge were present at the event.

The Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls will simultaneously be held in the northeastern state later this year. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)