West Bengal: TMC MLA Idris Ali, 73, dies after prolonged illness

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MLA Idris Ali, who has been suffering from several illnesses, died at a private hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday, a party leader said.

He was 73.

Ali, the legislator from Bhagawangola in Murshidabad district, breathed his last around 2.20 AM, an official at the hospital said.

"Idris Ali was unwell though he recovered from COVID-19. Recently, his health condition deteriorated and he was unable to walk properly. He developed severe breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital on February 13. He died early on Friday," the party leader told PTI.

Ali could not participate in the ongoing budget session of the state assembly.

He started his political career with the Congress and later joined the TMC.

He was elected from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on a TMC ticket. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)