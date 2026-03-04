Two more deaths linked to Bengal’s controversial SIR; Trinamool reacts

In more incidents of deaths allegedly related to the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, two bodies have been found in the state’s Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas districts this week.

Official sources said the duo allegedly committed suicide under “mental stress” after the final list of the rolls was published on February 28.

Two individuals found hanging

A senior police officer said one Rafiq Ali Gazi was found hanging in his room at Gholpara in South 24 Parganas on Wednesday (March 4) morning. The 44-year-old man’s name was found to be in the “under adjudication” category, he added.

Gazi’s family said he was suffering from severe mental stress after discovering his name in that category, news agency PTI reported.

In another incident, Gouranga De (62), a momo-seller at Jalpaiguri city in north Bengal, was also found hanging in the washroom of his residence on Tuesday (March 3) morning, police said.

De's wife claimed that he was extremely anxious after his name featured in the ‘deleted’ category in the final list.

“His name was not there in the 2002 voter list, but he had submitted all the required documents during the SIR process, and attended the hearing (to get his name included in the revised voter list),” she told reporters.

'Sinister BJP-ECI nexus'

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress, which has been critical of the Election Commission (EC) over the SIR and accused it of helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make electoral gains in Bengal, reacted to De’s death on X on Wednesday.

“Heartbreaking tragedy strikes Bengal once more. A humble momo seller in Jalpaiguri, Gouranga De took his own life after the @ECISVEEP's SIR mercilessly deleted his name from the voters’ list despite nearly four decades of faithful voting.”

Accusing the EC of having hatched a conspiracy with the BJP, the TMC said “this sinister BJP-ECI nexus is implementing a calculated ploy to disenfranchise the poor, the marginalised and Bengal’s rightful electorate on an unprecedented scale”.

“Our Maa-Mati-Manush government stands unequivocally with the people of Bengal. We will fight this injustice through every possible avenue and protect the rights and dignity of our people,” it said.

TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee had said on Monday (March 2) that since February 28, two persons died due to SIR-related panic in Bengal, which is set to go to elections in a while.

The party had earlier claimed that over 110 deaths occurred due to “SIR stress” in the state since November, when the process kicked off.

(With agency inputs)