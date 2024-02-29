West Bengal | Absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested: Sources

In the eye of storm over land grab and sexual harassment charges against him in Sandeshkhali, TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested, sources within the party said.

As per media reports, Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested around midnight in the North 24 Parganas district by a special Bengal police team. He had been on the run for almost a couple of months now. After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court. The team had been monitoring the leader's activities for several days leading up to the arrest, officials said.



Earlier, massive protests broke out at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district against the TMC strongman as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by him.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Sheikh and his supporters of “land-grab and sexual assault” under coercion. The leader, who had been on the run since January 5, has been previously embroiled in several criminal cases, including the murder of 3 BJP workers in 2019.

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Sheikh of money laundering in the ration and land scams. There were also allegations of violence against power department employees in West Bengal, resulting in an FIR filed against him.