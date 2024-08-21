Kolkata: Two ACPs, one inspector suspended over RG Kar hospital vandalism

Kolkata Police on Tuesday (August 20) suspended two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and a police inspector for dereliction of duty in allowing the rampant vandalism at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata last week.

A department inquiry has also been initiated against the three police personnel.

This action comes after the Supreme Court on Tuesday posed some tough questions to the Kolkata Police and the West Bengal government over the vandalism by miscreants that saw doctors being assaulted and destruction of property in the hospital.

The police say they have identified about 1,000 men and women who were involved in the violent acts, and that many of them have already fled to other states. The police said the perpetrators were connected through social media and came from different corners of the city that night to the hospital.

Videos being reviewed

The police are reviewing videos of the attack to trace those who were involved, and an officer said arrests would be made only if there was clear evidence in the videos.

The officer said they have identified groups that came to the hospital in buses, trucks, and other vehicles from places like Salt Lake, Kestopur, Amherst Street, and other localities. The police have already arrested 37 people for the violence, and have identified 10 others who played a major role in the vandalism.

The police also said they have evidence of the violence being planned, but they would not reveal their findings since they had to send a report to the Supreme Court by August 22.

The police confirmed that the crime scene at the hospital remained intact and was not disturbed by the miscreants.