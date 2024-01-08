Those questioning law and order situation trying to malign Bengal: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (January 8) said that those pointing fingers at the law and order situation in the state in the backdrop of the attack on Enforcement Department (ED) officers were trying to malign the state.

Banerjee asserted that Kolkata has been adjudged the country’s safest city for years as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

“I am not bothered about criticisms against me. But, I will protest if anyone tries to malign the state. Those questioning the law and order situation are trying to malign the state," she said, addressing the ‘Students’ Week’ programme in Kolkata.

The chief minister’s comments came a day after BJP leader Amit Malviya in a social media post accused her of shielding criminals. Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya filed a complaint against him for the remark.

Three ED officers were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised as hundreds of supporters of Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh attacked them on Friday. The attack happened when the ED team went to Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state's ration system.

