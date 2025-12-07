Suspended Bengal TMC MLA to hold Quran recital after mega Gita event in Kolkata

In a charged-up atmosphere of religious competitiveness, West Bengal’s suspended MLA from the state’s ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Sunday (December 7) said he will hold a Quran recital event in February, seeing one lakh people.

His announcement came on a day when a collective of monks held a ceremony of chanting the Bhagavad Gita in Kolkata, the state capital, by five lakh voices. Kabir also said the work for the construction of Babri Masjid, for which he laid the foundation stone in the state, will begin after that.

Humayun Kabir lays foundation of Babri replica

Kabir, the legislator from Bharatpur who was suspended by his party over his plan to build a replica of the demolished Babri Masjid in Bengal’s Murshidabad district, went ahead with his plan to lay the foundation of the structure on Saturday (December 6), the day the 33rd anniversary of the demolition of the controversial mosque was observed in the country.

Also read: Humayun Kabir lays foundation of Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad

The event saw the participation of several clerics and common people, besides a thick security blanket and several thousands of biryani packets were distributed among those who attended.

Kabir said the recital event in February will also see a similar magnitude of preparation, and all participants will be treated to a feast of meat and rice.

“I will organise a recital of the holy Quran by one lakh people in February,” he announced to reporters at Rejinagar in Murshidabad district, which is a Muslim-dominated one.

“Thereafter, the work for the construction of Babri Masjid will commence,” he added.

Also read: 'Babri-style mosque': Security up; all eyes on West Bengal's Murshidabad

Kabir has trained his guns on the TMC government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying her bid to return to power for the fourth successive term in next year’s Assembly election will be thwarted and that he will form his own party on December 22 and become a game-changer in the state politics.

Mega Gita recital ceremony

Earlier in the day, the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, a collective of monks and spiritual leaders drawn from various monasteries and Hindu religious institutions, held the 'Panch Lakkho Konthe Gita Path' (Gita chanting by five lakh voices) at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground.

Lakhs of devotees, including sadhus and sadhvis from across Bengal and neighbouring states, took part in a mega recital ceremony, organisers said. The monks, clad in saffron robes, read shlokas from copies of the Gita in unison at the venue.

Also read: Trinamool suspends MLA Humayun Kabir over plan to build Babri replica

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including state party chief Shamik Bhattacharya, his predecessors Sukanta Majumdar and Dilip Ghose, and other prominent faces of the saffron party, were also present. State Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari was also present. Bengal Governor Anand Bose delivered a speech at the event. Some disorder was witnessed as the programme progressed, said local reports.

Noted religious figures, including Swami Pradiptananda Maharaj, popularly known as Kartik Maharaj, and Dhirendra Shastri, took part in the event.

BJP MLA and fashion designer Agnimitra Paul said, “The Gita is not for Hindus alone, it is for all 140 crore people of India.”

Also read: Caught between BJP and minority anger, TMC risks backlash over Waqf data

The organisers said the programme seeks to invoke Bengal’s spiritual heritage and promote social harmony through scripture. It is being projected as the largest collective recital of the Gita ever attempted in the state and possibly in the country.

“In a climate of division, spiritual practice can restore calm and direction,” said Kartik Maharaj, adding that thousands of people from across the state have already pledged participation.

Three large stages were erected at the sprawling venue for the occasion, and security has been intensified across central Kolkata.

The spiritual lead was taken by Swami Gyananandaji Maharaj of the Geeta Manishi Mahamandal. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and several prominent monks were also invited for the programme.

The gathering comes exactly two years after a similar 'one lakh voices' Gita chanting event was held at the same venue in December 2023, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections the following year.

The event triggered a political slugfest, with the TMC accusing the BJP of using religion for polarisation.

(With Agency inputs)