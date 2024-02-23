Sandeshkhali: NHRC team to hold on-spot inquiry

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) A six-member NHRC team on Wednesday went to the restive Sandeshkhali in West Bengal and spoke to villagers to ascertain facts over allegations of sexual atrocities on women there.

Several villagers at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of land-grab and sexual assault.

The team of the National Human Rights Commission, India went around some localities in Sandeshkhali and noted statements of the villagers after speaking to them.

The NHRC had earlier said in a statement that the team would be led by a member of the commission and assisted by officers of the rights panel.

The team reached Sandeshkhali via Dhamakhali ferry ghat in the morning, after crossing the Kalagachi river by boat.

The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of print and electronic media reports that in Sandeshkhali, innocent and impoverished women have been harassed and sexually assaulted.

The NHRC said it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of West Bengal seeking reports within four weeks with regard to violence that took place, as reported in the media, in Sandeshkhali.

It sought reports on action taken or proposed to be taken against the perpetrators of crime, safety and other ameliorative measures taken or proposed to be taken to inspire confidence amongst the local people, including women and compensation, if any, paid or to be paid to the victims of violence. PTI

