Road to 'corrupt' TMC govt’s ouster from Bengal to open with LS polls: PM Modi

Upping the ante against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on the issue of corruption and dynasty politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 9) said the opposition alliance INDIA parties such as the Trinamool Congress and the Congress are bothered only about the development of their families.

Speaking at a mega rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri, PM Modi launched a frontal attack on the TMC government and gave a clarion call to defeat the party in power in coming general elections. “The road to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open from the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Alleging that the TMC is looting the people of West Bengal and has indulged in creating fake job cards for looting central funds under MGNREGA, Modi also hit out at the dynasty politics the opposition parties allegedly indulge in.

In an apparent reference to TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and the Gandhi family in Congress, Modi said, “TMC is only bothered about its nephew whereas the Congress is bothered only about the royal family.”

It's raining projects on WB

Meanwhile during the day, the Prime Minister unveiled a slew of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore in northern West Bengal.

During his earlier two trips this month, the Prime Minister had visited different districts in southern West Bengal – Hooghly, Nadia and North 24 Parganas – considered to be the TMC bastions and had inaugurated a slew of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees. The Prime Minister unveiled projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh in Hooghly district on March 1 and unveiled projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar in Nadia the following day. On March 6, during his second visit, he inaugurated multiple metro railway projects in Kolkata.

NE infrastructure push

In his address during the programme at Siliguri, Modi alleged that east India had been ignored after Independence, but his government considered it as the growth engine of the country. “Over the last 10 years, development of the state, especially its northern region, has been a priority for our government. We need 21st century infrastructure for the development of this area,” he claimed.

PM Modi inaugurated multiple railway line electrification projects that will benefit the people of northern West Bengal and nearby areas, according to an official statement. These railway lines are the Eklakhi–Balurghat, Barsoi–Radhikapur, Raninagar Jalpaiguri–Haldibari sections, Siliguri–Aluabari section via Bagdogra, and the Siliguri–Sivok–Alipurduar Junction–Samuktala section, the statement said.

“We have completed the electrification of railways here, which will not only enhance the pace of connectivity but also save the surrounding areas from pollution," Modi said.

The projects inaugurated during the day are steps his government is taking towards a 'Viksit Bengal', he said. “There was a time when trains would slow down upon moving towards Northeast, but not anymore. We are streamlining development here,” Modi said.

Connecting two Bengals

In addition to inaugurating the doubling of the railway line in the Manigram–Nimtita section and automatic block signalling in the Ambari–Falakata–Aluabari section, PM Modi flagged off a new passenger train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur. These projects will improve rail connectivity, facilitate freight movement and contribute to employment generation and economic growth in the region.

“We now have train services from West Bengal to Bangladesh. We are bridging the gap between the two nations in cooperation with the Bangladesh government," the Prime Minister further said.

Modi claimed that allocation for railway projects in West Bengal, particularly in the northern region, has increased several times under the BJP rule at the Centre.

Two NH projects launched

The PM also inaugurated two national highway projects worth Rs 3,100 crore. These are the four-lane Ghoshpukur–Dhupguri section and the four-lane Islampur Bypass on NH 27. The Ghoshpukur–Dhupguri section is part of the north–south transport corridor, connecting eastern India with the rest of the country.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had swept northern West Bengal, the region the PM is visiting this time.

This was his third visit to the state this month which shows the significance PM Modi is attaching to his Mission West Bengal. Governor CV Ananda Bose was among those present at the programme at Siliguri.

(With agency inputs)