Protest erupts in Sandeshkhali over women’s arrest in TMC MLA heckle case

Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) A group of people on Tuesday staged a protest in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, objecting to the arrest of four women for allegedly heckling TMC leaders, including the local MLA.

They held the demonstration in Bagdipara area, demanding the release of the four women who were allegedly associated with the BJP.

Women in the area claimed that they staged a night-long vigil with sticks in their hands.

Notably, a group of people in Sandeshkhali had on Monday blocked a road by setting tyres on fire in Berhmajur area, objecting to the arrest of the four women. They had also protested against the purported videos circulated "to malign the image" of saffron party leaders.

Local women also alleged that they were manhandled by the police.

The arrested women were sent to four days of police custody by a local court on Monday, an officer said.

On Sunday, BJP workers demonstrated against the circulation of purported videos "to malign the image" of saffron party leaders in Sandeshkhali, and allegedly heckled local TMC legislator Sukumar Mahata for spreading "misinformation" over complaints of sexual abuse, lodged by women in the area.

They also beat up a local TMC activist in Sandeshkhali for allegedly being involved in "disseminating false information about atrocities on women" in the area.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the incident prompting the police to arrest the four people for their alleged involvement in heckling the legislator.

A series of purported videos surfaced recently from Sandeshkhali where TMC leaders were accused of sexual assault and land grab.

In the first such clip, a BJP leader of Sandeshkhali was heard saying that the protests by women were "staged" at the behest of Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, who was behind the "whole conspiracy".

In another video, a section of the women, who had earlier filed rape complaints, claimed that they were made to sign a blank paper by the BJP leaders and coerced to go to the police station.

The BJP leader, who was seen in the first video, was also heard saying in a third clip that over 70 women had received Rs 2,000 each for taking part in protests against local TMC leaders.

PTI did not verify the authenticity of the videos. PTI

