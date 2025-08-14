PM Modi to inaugurate three Kolkata metro lines on August 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three major metro projects in Kolkata on August 22. The announcement was made by Union minister Sukanta Majumdar in a social media post on Thursday (August 14).

According to Majumdar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the Green Line, Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby Crossing)-Beleghata section of the Orange Line, and Noapara- Jai Hind (airport) section of the Yellow Line.

“A historic gift for West Bengal before Durga Puja! On 22nd August 2025, Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate: Sealdah–Esplanade Metro Section, Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Section, Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) Section, Subway at Howrah Metro Station,” he stated in a post on X while sharing an invitation sent to him by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to the inauguration programme.

Impact on Green Line

With this, the Green Line, touted as India's first underwater metro, will become fully operational, connecting Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector 5, and the Kolkata airport will get a metro link.

Currently, the Green Line is operational in two disjointed sections -- Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector 5, reported PTI.

Construction of the Sealdah-Esplanade section was disrupted following a series of subsidence in Bowbazar in central Kolkata.

The complete operationalisation of the Sealdah-Esplanade section will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling to the IT hub Sector 5, as the Green Line connects with the Blue Line at Esplanade, besides linking Howrah and Sealdah railway stations.

How Yellow line will be affected

According to the invitation letter, the inauguration function will be held at the Jessore Road metro station of the Yellow Line in the northern suburbs of the city.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a subway at the Howrah metro station.

The airport will also get a metro link with this inauguration, benefiting flyers and also helping people commuting to Kolkata from the northern suburbs. The Yellow Line will connect with the Blue Line at Noapara.

Orange line to boost ease of travel

The Orange Line, already operational between New Garia and Ruby Crossing, will benefit people living in the eastern and southern suburbs of the metropolis.

Metro Railway Kolkata, which operates the city's mass rapid transit system, is a zone of the Indian Railways.

In the invitation letter, Vaishnaw stated the Centre is committed to upgrading train services and infrastructure in West Bengal.

He said that at present, works of Rs 83,765 crore are in progress in West Bengal, and a record allocation of Rs 13,955 crore was made in this budget for the state.

Vaishnaw said 101 railway stations in the state are being redeveloped, while nine Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains are running here.

