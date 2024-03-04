Kolkata Metro expansion: Here’s what changes from March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the much-awaited Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of the Kolkata Metro on March 6. All eyes are on this stretch because not only does it feature the first underwater Metro link in India, but it will also connect Howrah Station by Metro, reducing travel or commute time drastically for millions of people on their way to or from the massive junction station to the extreme northern or southern parts of Kolkata or beyond. Apart from the underwater stretch, Modi will also throw open two other Metro links — one, a truncated but crucial route on the Orange Line, and two, a key extension from Taratala to Majerhat (one station) on the Purple Line, which is currently operational from Joka to Taratala. Even though the underwater stretch will be inaugurated, services will reportedly start only from June 2024. Here is a guide on the entire operational section of Kolkata Metro, the new links, and how commuters in Kolkata and beyond will benefit from these.

Green Line



The Green Line, from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan, has been operational partially from the IT hub of Sector V to Sealdah station, the second busiest in the city. Now, another section of the Green Line, between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade, will become operational (from June). The 520m underwater section, which passes under the Hooghly, has been under the spotlight for being the first transportation tunnel under “any mighty river in India”. But for commuters to Howrah Station from Kolkata and beyond, the link has a different significance. It will cut travel time drastically by intersecting with the north-south Blue Line (India’s oldest Metro route) at Esplanade. So, from June, people can take a Metro from as north as Dakshineswar or as south as New Garia to Esplanade and then take another Metro to Howrah Station (and up to Howrah Maidan). While Howrah Station is only some 11 km from Dakshineswar, the link will come as a big boon for those living in the southern ends of the city, up to Garia and New Garia, more than 20 km away. The journey from New Garia to Howrah station will come down to about 35 minutes (not including the change time at Esplanade or wait times). The travel cost will be less than Rs 50. The Howrah Metro station, located underneath the Howrah Station New Complex, will also be the deepest Metro station in India. Now, the only incomplete section in the Green Line between Sector V and Howrah Maidan will be the 2.5km Esplanade to Sealdah section, which has been delayed by land subsidence in Bowbazar. Unless that it completed, Sealdah station will remain cut off by Metro for those travelling from the city proper or Howrah.

The Esplanade Metro station of the Green Line, which will be an interchanging station with the Blue Line and, once completed, the Purple Line | X/@metrorailwaykol