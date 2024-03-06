PM Modi unveils Kolkata Metro’s underwater stretch, takes ride with schoolkids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 6) unveiled multiple Metro projects across the country, including India’s first underwater metro line in Kolkata. The Rs 4,965-crore Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro’s East-West Corridor, which has the first transportation tunnel “under any mighty river in India”, was inaugurated by the PM. The stretch also has the deepest metro station in the country — the Howrah metro station.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by a crowd of supporters amid loud cheers of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shree Ram' in Kolkata.PM Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro rail service, a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/RUboFpc6CQ — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

After the inauguration programme, Modi took a Metro ride from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan along with schoolchildren. Other Kolkata sections thrown open The under-river section of the tunnel is 520 metres long, and a train will take around 45 seconds to cross it, officials said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off metro railway services from Kavi Subhash Metro, Majerhat Metro, Kochi Metro, Agra Metro, Meerut-RRTS section, Pune Metro, Esplanade Metro- Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/2s8mNCjUiX — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

From the function at the Esplanade Metro station, the PM also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) section of the New Garia-Airport line and the Taratala-Majerhat section of the Joka-Esplanade line of the Kolkata Metro, the country’s oldest Metro network. The Majerhat Metro station is a unique elevated installation across railway lines, platforms and a canal, an official statement said. Other routes in India Modi also inaugurated the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor, Pune Metro’s Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch, Kochi Metro’s SN Junction to Tripunithura section, and Agra Metro’s Taj East Gate-Mankameshwar section. The PM also laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro between Pimpri Chinchwad and Nigdi.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels with school students in India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/95s42MNWUS — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy and comfortable connectivity, the statement said. The section of the Agra Metro that was inaugurated will enhance connectivity to historical tourist places, it said. The 17-km section of the RRTS will boost economic activity in the NCR, it added.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with metro staff as he travels in India's first underwater metro train along with state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and WB LoP and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/fmY7BZjBIu — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024