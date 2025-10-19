Operation Sindoor-themed crackers flood Kolkata for Kali Puja, Diwali

Operation Sindoor seems to be the toast of the season in Kolkata, with crackers resembling helicopters, drones and shells flying off the shelves at the dedicated fireworks markets ahead of Kali Puja and Diwali this year.

Manufacturers of Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi and Champahati and Nungi in West Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district have come up with their own varieties of fireworks with strategic naming and military designs, which, upon bursting, would illuminate the night sky.

“Helicopter and drone-shaped firecrackers, shells resembling missiles, ‘peacocks’ projecting the three colours of the national flag in their plumes are the new innovations this year and customers are showing great interest in buying these products along with traditional items like sparklers and rockets,” president of North Division Bazi Bazar at Tallah Park, Milan Dutta, told news agency PTI.

Green crackers

Echoing Dutta, Babla Roy, secretary of Paschim Bongo Atasbazi Unnayan Samity, an apex body of fireworks manufacturers, said there is a buzz for firecrackers themed on Operation Sindoor, the military strikes done on Pakistan by the Indian armed forces in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Claiming that all the fireworks adhere to the specifications of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Dutta said since October 14 — when the “bazi bazar” (dedicated fireworks market) was opened — his fireworks stall recorded sales of Rs 40,000–50,000 every day.

Around 250 varieties of fireworks, with prices ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 3,000, were available at his stall. “From the ‘helicopter’, ‘dragonfly comets’, ‘peacocks’ to ‘shells’, young customers are lapping up these products. We expect the sales to go up during the days of Kali Puja and Diwali,” he said.

Patriotic sentiment

While many stalls have stocked NEERI-licenced fireworks manufactured in the state’s indigenous firework hubs at Nungi and Champahati, “we only sell products from Sivakasi and Burima Fireworks at Belur in West Bengal’s Howrah district”, he said.

At Baba Bhootnath Fireworks, Bazi Hut, Lokenath Bazi Centre, products like ‘Jai ho’, ‘Tiranga sparklers’ and even ‘Operation Sindoor’ reflect the patriotic sentiment in the market.

Manufactured in Sivakasi and certified as green crackers by NEERI, these items comply with environmental standards while offering visually spectacular effects, said Dulal Das, spokesperson of Bazi Hut, while attending customers.

“Apart from the new items — multi-shot and multi-coloured shells named ‘Neptune’, ‘hulk war’, ‘Pluto colour rocket’ and others are the usual favourites,” said Saheb of the S & S Classic Academy, a fireworks unit.

Crackers for kids

Asked if the fireworks have been certified by the government agencies, Dutta said, “As per the directives of the Supreme Court and stipulations of the state pollution control board and the West Bengal government, only green fireworks, manufactured by certified entities, have been put on for display in such markets.”

Roy said Operation Sindoor-themed fireworks are the “new attractions, while innovative green firecrackers, designed specifically for children, have also come up”.

“These include fish-shaped fire crackers that imitate the movement of a fish on a flat surface and toy guns that look like sparklers,” he said.

Noise level raised

With the state government raising the permissible noise limit for firecrackers from 90 decibels to 125 decibels, there is “no hide and seek with regard to the sale of sound-emitting crackers this year”, Roy claimed.

The four bazi bazars are located in Tallah, Sahid Minar Maidan, Behala and Kalikapur areas of Kolkata and one in Howrah. A total of 163 bazi bazars have opened across West Bengal and will remain open till October 20.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has allowed the bursting of green fireworks for two hours in the evening of October 20-21 on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali.

(With agency inputs)