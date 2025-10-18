Diwali 2025: Check out the list of bank holidays next week

As the country gears up for Deepavali or Diwali festivities next week, along with a long weekend, banks are scheduled to remain shut for several days. This is due to the variations in celebrating Diwali across the country, as each region has its own interpretation of the festival and observes it on various days.

This has created confusion among customers. While some calendars mark Diwali on Monday (October 20), several others list it on Tuesday (October 21). However, according to the official government calendar, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 in most states.

To avoid any inconvenience, bank users are advised to withdraw cash or plan their banking activities in advance.

Bank holidays next week

First, let us check how many bank holidays are coming up next week in southern states, Delhi, and West Bengal.

Here is the state-wise holidays in October 2025:

Saturday (October 18): Banks have been open nationwide.

Sunday (October 19): Banks are closed on Sundays, and Chhoti Diwali will be observed in many states on Sunday.

Monday (October 20): Banks will remain closed in many states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Goa, Delhi, and Gujarat.

Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

On Tuesday (October 22), as many states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Bihar, observe Govardhan Puja, the banks operating in these states will be remain closed.

Bhai Dooj/Bhai Phonta, a day to celebrate the bond between sisters and brothers, will be observed in states like West Bengal, Gujarat and UP. As a result, banks will remain closed in these states.

It is to be noted that Chhath Puja will be observed on October 27 and 28, in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Therefore, banks will be closed for two days in those states.

As Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti is observed in Gujarat on October 31, banks will be closed in the state on that day.