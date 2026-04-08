‘Get lost’ vs ‘shouting’: TMC, EC clash over 91 lakh Bengal voter deletions

With less than a fortnight to go for the first phase of West Bengal assembly elections, tensions flared during a meeting between a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday (April 8), as allegations of large-scale voter deletions dominated the discussion.

Also read: Bengal SIR’s 91 lakh voter deletions shrink TMC cushions, unsettle BJP’s Matua base

The confrontation comes amid growing confusion over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and reports of nearly 91 lakh voter names being deleted. According to the final electoral roll released by the Election Commission on Tuesday (April 6), 90.83 lakh names have been removed from the state’s voter list, triggering protests from the ruling TMC.

‘7-minute meeting’

The meeting, which lasted just seven minutes, ended abruptly amid allegations of misconduct from both sides. While the TMC claimed that the CEC asked them to “get lost”, the Election Commission accused the delegation of “shouting” at the CEC during the interaction.

Speaking to reporters, O’Brien said the delegation had submitted letters from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and flagged instances of poll officials allegedly having links with the BJP.

He alleged that the interaction turned hostile when the delegation questioned the transfer of officials ahead of polling. “We asked him how free and fair elections could be ensured if officials were being transferred. That is when he told us to leave. What I saw today is a shame,” O’Brien said.

Also read: SC refuses to set deadline even as Bengal flags 20L exclusions after SIR review

Challenging the Election Commission’s version of events, he said the poll body should release video or audio recordings of the meeting. He added that as the delegation was walking out, one of his colleagues remarked that Gyanesh Kumar was the only CEC against whom removal notices had been moved in both the Houses of Parliament.

O’Brien further said that leaders from like-minded anti-BJP parties would jointly address a press conference later in the day.

EC defends itself

Responding to the allegations by the TMC, the Election Commission maintained that O’Brien had interrupted proceedings and prevented the CEC from speaking. Sources within the poll body described the interaction as a “straight talk” with the TMC leaders.

In a post on its official social media handle, the Commission asserted that elections in West Bengal would be conducted in a fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free manner.

Mamata files nomination

Meanwhile, after filing her nomination from the Bhabanipur seat in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the scale of voter deletions.

She said she was sad that a large number of names had been removed and noted that only 32 lakh names had been retained out of 1.2 crore voters. She added that around 58 lakh names were deleted in the first phase, while acknowledging that duplicate and deceased voters would naturally be removed.

Also read: 'Avenge SIR deletion by voting': Mamata issues clarion call at Murshidabad poll rally

Mamata further said that more than 27 lakh voters under adjudication were yet to be included in the electoral list and argued that they should be granted voting rights. Citing the Supreme Court’s position that such individuals are genuine voters, she said those excluded would approach tribunals and questioned the rationale behind freezing the process, adding that necessary steps would be taken.

Following the release of the electoral rolls, Banerjee accused the BJP of targeting Matuas and minority communities. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, however, claimed the revision exercise had exposed “infiltrators” allegedly protected by the ruling TMC.