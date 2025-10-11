Medical student from Odisha ‘gang-raped’ near college in Bengal’s Durgapur

Yet another campus rape case has rocked West Bengal. A medical college student from Odisha was allegedly gang-raped by unidentified men just outside her private college campus at Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday (October 11).

The incident occurred on Friday (October 10) night when the second-year student was out with one of her friends for a meal, her family members said.

Medical student 'gang-raped'

The student, from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medic, we have started an investigation," he said.

Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur on Saturday morning after getting a call from their daughter's friends.

The student's mother alleged that her daughter was "gang-raped" around 10 pm on Friday (October 10) when she went out of the college campus with one of her friends for dinner.

"We got a call from her friends, and heard of the incident. We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father said.

Preliminary probe reveals shocking details

An initial probe revealed that the student went outside the campus with her friend around 8-8.30 pm on Friday when some young men began stalking them and passing lewd comments, police said.

"The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle outside the campus, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident," a police officer said.

The male friend returned with some more people from the hostel and found the grievously injured student on the ground. She was admitted to a local hospital.

The accused also demanded money from the medic to return her mobile phone, he said. The statement of the student has been recorded, the officer said.

"We spoke to the victim's friend last night. We are trying to find out some CCTV footage. A forensic team will visit the spot to collect evidence," the officer said.

NCW team heads to Durgapur

Meanwhile, the state health department on Saturday sought a report from the private medical college in Durgapur, a senior official said.

"We have sought a quick report from the college authorities in this connection. Accordingly, we will take steps," he added.

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) is heading towards Durgapur to meet the victim and her parents.

"Crime against women is on the rise in Bengal. The police are not taking any proactive steps in such cases. This is quite unfortunate. I will request the chief minister to come forward and work in tandem to arrest the rise of such crimes," NCW member Archana Majumdar said.

BJP slams TMC

The BJP slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over the incident.

"West Bengal is not safe for women. Until the TMC government is held accountable, women across the state will continue to live in fear," BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya wrote on X.

BJP MLA Lakhan Ghorai said, "Since last night, no arrests have been made. The girl was gang-raped, yet no one has been taken into custody so far. Therefore, the BJP’s Durgapur unit, along with party workers, is heading to the Andal police station."

(With Agency inputs)