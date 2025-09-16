Odisha: 19-year-old college student gang-raped near Puri beach, 3 held

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped near a beach in Odisha's Puri district last weekend.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the rape, police revealed on Monday (September 15). A manhunt has been launched to nab the others allegedly involved in the crime.

The incident took place near Baliharchandi temple in Brahmagiri police station area around noon when the woman and her male companion had gone there to spend some time.

However, a group of local youths allegedly clicked their pictures, captured their videos, and demanded money from them.

Also Read: Hyderabad woman murder: Accused duo arrested in Ranchi

FIR was lodged

"When they refused to pay money, two men in the group sexually assaulted the female student," Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh told PTI, adding that the survivor's FIR was lodged at Brahmagiri police station.

Other members of the group tied the hands of her male companion before the sexual assault, police said.

Though the incident took place on Saturday, the survivor filed the FIR on Monday evening after recovering from the initial trauma, they added. The woman has undergone a medical examination, the SP said.

The incident was similar to another crime that happened on Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district on June 15. Ten people were arrested in connection with that gang-rape.

(With agency inputs)