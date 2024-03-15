Mamata’s fall: Hospital’s ‘push from behind’ claim sparks speculations

Wild speculations have been floating in the political circle of West Bengal after SSKM Hospital’s director said that “a push from behind” may have led to the fall of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, due to which she sustained injuries on her forehead and nose on Thursday.

Banerjee was rushed to the hospital by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday evening after her fall. In a late night bulletin, hospital’s director Dr Monimoy Bandopadhyay claimed that “a push from behind” led to the fall.

The conspiracy theory got further impetus when Banerjee’s sister-in-law and Trinamool Congress councillor Kajari Banerjee reiterated that the fall was due to a push.

‘Not a physical push,’ clarifies hospital

The hospital, however, later clarified that the medical bulletin was misinterpreted and that it is not an unusual medical condition for a patient to feel a push-from-behind-like sensation before a fall and that it should not be construed as a physical push.

The clarification, however, has failed to stop tongues wagging.

Former BJP state president Dilip Gosh while wishing the chief minister a quick recovery said there should be a proper inquiry to ascertain how the chief minister sustained the fall.

“There are many questions that need to be inquired upon. But at this moment we are more concerned about her health,” Ghosh told the media.

Special team at Mamata’s residence

A special team of the Kolkata Police on Friday (March 15) went to Mamata’s Kalighat residence to investigate the circumstances that may have led to the incident and whether there was any security lapse. Forensic experts will be part of the investigation team.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vinit Goel ordered the inquiry. Police said it is a routine investigation as the chief minister is a “special protectee.”

Security around the chief minister’s house has been beefed up in view of the massive crowd of well-wishers and party supporters gathered outside it.

Special prayers are being offered in various temples and other religious places across the state for the good health and speedy recovery of the chief minister.

More scans to ascertain reason behind fall

The 69-year-old chief minister had to undergo four stitches as she suffered a deep cut on the forehead due to the fall. Her head reportedly banged against a glass showcase due to the fall.

Meanwhile, the TMC sources said her condition is stable now and she had a sound sleep on Thursday night.

Banerjee had to undergo an MRI and a CT-Scan on Thursday night. She will undergo another round of check up on Friday as the doctors are trying to ascertain whether the fall was due to some medical condition.