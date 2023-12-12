Mamata-PM meet on Dec 20 for funds release; BJP views it as Centre's faith in federalism

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) Amid escalating pressure from West Bengal's ruling TMC over withholding of MGNREGA dues by the Centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 20 to request release of the funds, a senior official confirmed on Tuesday.

As the Prime Minister's Office granted Banerjee's request for an appointment with Modi, the state BJP said this is a reflection of the Centre's faith in federalism.

“The meeting will take place at 11 am on December 20," the official told PTI.

Earlier this week, Banerjee asserted that the Centre owed Rs 1.15 lakh crore to West Bengal, including funds for 100 days of work under MGNREGA.

At a public distribution program at Siliguri on Tuesday, she claimed, "The Centre has stopped giving money for state projects, including schemes for minorities and widows." Banerjee stated, "West Bengal is yet to get its share of GST collection. I will be going to Delhi and will meet the Prime Minister." During a public meeting in Alipurduar on Sunday, Banerjee emphasised that the BJP-led NDA government should either release the funds due to West Bengal or vacate office.

"Funds to the tune of Rs 1.15 lakh crore due to Bengal will be sought," she had said.

Earlier this month, Banerjee announced her visit to New Delhi on December 17, intending to seek an appointment with the Prime Minister to discuss the issue of MGNREGA dues. She is also expected to attend the opposition INDIA bloc meeting on December 19.

In response to Banerjee's scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the BJP respects the federal structure, unlike the TMC.

"The TMC always lectures on federalism but in reality hardly respects it. She (Banerjee) will be playing the old record of the Centre's deprivation," he said.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram pointed out the challenges faced by the opposition in the state in holding major rallies or meeting the Chief Minister to address people's issues.

He added, "In Bengal, the opposition BJP is not allowed to hold rallies, and we have to run to the courts to seek permission." The TMC countered Adhikari's allegations, asserting that the issue of withholding the state's dues is a significant concern for the livelihood of thousands of MGNREGA workers.

The TMC also dismissed the BJP leader's claims that the opposition is not allowed to function.

The withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre has been a major political issue in the state.

In March, Banerjee held a two-day sit-in in Kolkata against the Centre's decision to withhold the state's dues.

The issue gained prominence during the Panchayat polls in June-July, which the TMC dominated.

In October, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, along with party legislators and MGNREGA workers protested at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, aiming to meet the Union Minister of State for Rural Development.

However, they claimed that the minister declined to meet them after keeping them waiting for about an hour and a half, limiting their delegation to five members.

Following this, Abhishek Banerjee demonstrated for five days outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, he has started providing financial aid to approximately three thousand deprived MGNREGA workers in the state who participated in the protest at Jantar Mantar. PTI

