Mamata Banerjee suffers major injury, rushed to hospital: TMC

The All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday (March 14) disclosed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sustained major injuries to her forehead, as conveyed through a statement on platform X.

Photographs released by the party depicted Ms. Banerjee lying on a hospital bed with a visible gash in the center of her forehead, accompanied by blood on her face.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers

Sources indicate that the Chief Minister incurred these injuries at her residence before being transported to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for medical attention.

The party's post on platform X requested prayers for the swift recovery of their chairperson, Mamata Banerjee.

The details of how she suffered the injury are still not known.