Chaos at Messi's event in Kolkata; CM Mamata orders probe

Chaos erupted at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan after spectators were unable to get a clear view of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, triggering unrest inside the stadium and what many described as a major public relations disaster for the ruling Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Angry fans broke chairs in the galleries and threw them onto the field, protesting the lack of visibility.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued a public apology to Lionel Messi and his fans. Describing the situation as “mismanagement”, Mamata said she was shocked by what had transpired and announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the lapses.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” the CM said.

Fans enraged after failing to see Messi

Messi arrived at the venue at around 11.30 am, accompanied by Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, but was quickly surrounded by a large crowd of officials from the organising committee. As a result, he remained out of sight from the stands for nearly 20 minutes, prompting spectators to chant “We want Messi.”

Despite security personnel forming a protective cordon and organisers repeatedly appealing for calm, the situation did not improve.

Fans who had bought tickets at exorbitant prices relied on the stadium’s giant screens, but continued crowding around Messi, including during his interaction with former Mohun Bagan and Diamond Harbour players, added to the confusion.

Messi escorted out of the ground

Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and chief organiser Shatadru Dutta made announcements to control the situation, but without success.

Messi was escorted out of the ground at around 11.52 am, before the arrival of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly. His early exit further angered spectators, many of whom protested after paying high ticket prices and failing to see the football icon.

Messi’s blink-and-miss 22-minute appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium turned into what many called a “royal mess”, as disorder prevailed inside the stadium.

How the 'royal mess' unfolded

Soon after Messi emerged from the tunnel, chaos ensued at the venue. The situation became such that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had arrived in Kolkata for the special event, along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was unable to be part of the programme as the event was cut short amid the chaos.

Seeing that the situation was getting out of control, Shatadru Datta, organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour’, along with security personnel, had to whisk Messi away as the Salt Lake Stadium turned into a scene of political one-upmanship, with supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress breaching security and entering the field of play.

Enraged fans who had paid between Rs 4,500 and Rs 10,000 for tickets to watch the Argentine star, hurled bottles and damaged fibreglass seats, forcing the police to intervene as they struggled to bring the situation under control.