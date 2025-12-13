‘What is happening?’: Confused Messi cuts short Kolkata appearance

Lionel Messi’s brief appearance at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday (December 13) was marked by visible discomfort and confusion, as the Argentine World Cup winner cut short his visit and left the venue within 25 minutes amid what players and witnesses described as poor coordination and security lapses.



Also read | Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Pay Rs 10 lakh, take photo, shake hands with Messi

Messi arrived at the stadium around 11.35 am following a meet-and-greet at a city hotel earlier in the day. He was welcomed by loud cheers and initially appeared calm and smiling as he walked onto the pitch. The football icon first greeted players from the Mohun Bagan All Stars and Diamond Harbour All Stars, who had taken part in an exhibition match before his arrival.

Confusion unsettles Messi

However, the atmosphere changed quickly. As crowds surged forward and security arrangements appeared to falter, Messi was seen being constantly moved around the ground, with little clarity on the programme ahead. Former India international Lalkamal Bhowmick, who played for the Diamond Harbour All Stars, said Messi grew increasingly unsettled as the confusion mounted.

“Messi looked happy initially while meeting the players. A little later, I heard him telling his team, ‘Since I came inside, I am only walking this side and that side. What is happening?’,” Bhowmick told Livemint, describing the footballer’s frustration at the lack of structure.

According to those present, Messi remained on the field for barely half an hour before his team decided to call off the rest of the event. Despite attempts by organisers and senior officials, including Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, to persuade Team Messi to continue, the decision to leave was final.

Unrest forces quiet departure

Messi, along with teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, stayed inside their vehicle as preparations were made to exit the stadium. He left quietly without addressing the crowd, his discomfort evident as scenes of unrest unfolded among disappointed fans.



Also read | Messi mania grips as Argentine icon lands in India; to meet PM Modi

What was meant to be a celebratory moment for Kolkata football instead ended with Messi’s early departure, leaving behind unanswered questions over the planning of an event centred around one of the sport’s most celebrated figures.