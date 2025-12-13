Messi GOAT India Tour: Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and Messi together in Hyderabad

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the GOAT India Tour event featuring football legend Lionel Messi at the RGI Cricket Stadium, Telangana, on Saturday (December 13) evening. Ahead of his visit, police security has been heightened in the stadium.

According to Telangana Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi will land in Telangana on a special flight at 4.30 PM and will proceed to the Taj Falaknuma Palace Hotel, where Messi will be staying.

A friendly match

A friendly match will be played between the two teams -- Singareni RR9 and Aparna-Messi All Stars. These two teams will play a 20-minute match, and five minutes before the game, the Chief Minister, a football enthusiast and Messi will join and will dribble the ball together.

After watching the game, Gandhi will leave for the national capital by 10.30 PM. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the event at the RGI Cricket Stadium.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said security would be provided with 3,000 personnel.

(With agency inputs)