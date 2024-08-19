Kolkata rape-murder: Student held for ‘issuing threat’ to CM, ‘revealing’ victim's identity

Kolkata Police have arrested a student on charges of disclosing the identity of the woman medic raped and murdered at KG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and posting provocative comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media, that incited violence against her.

The arrest was made on Sunday (August 18) after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station, police said on Monday (August 19).

Accused posted incendiary messages: Police

The accused was identified Kirti Sharma, a student who posted the content on social media through the handle ‘Kirtisocial’ on Instagram.

“A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim," a police officer told PTI.

The officer said Sharma through the posts made incendiary comments against Chief Minister Banerjee which have the potential to create social unrest and promote hatred against communities.

"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," he said.

The accused will be produced before a court, police said.

Protest, but don’t spread misinformation: TMC leader tells protesters

To clarify matters further, Trinamool Congress Kunal Ghosh on Monday said that police were taking action only against those who were posting wrong information including fake videos and revealing the identity of the victim.

He urged protesters to carry out their agitation without spreading misinformation or incendiary messages on social media.

“If you think you will protest, do it a hundred times in proper language. Do it a thousand times,” he said on X.

“But giving wrong information, distorted assumptions, fake audio, purposeful inciting posts, names and photos of the deceased, police will warn you,” he added.

TMC, BJP leaders summoned

The arrest of the youth comes a day after Kolkata Police summoned TMC MP Sukendu Sekhar Roy for allegedly “spreading disinformation on the case”.

In a post on X, Roy had been critical of the investigation in the case and had called for the interrogation of the city’s police chief by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Roy’s demand was in contrast to his colleagues who opposed his demand, indicating difference of opinion in the ruling party.

Summons were also issued to former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee, doctors Dr Kunal Sarkar and Dr Subarna Goswami and 57 others for allegedly spreading misinformation as well as making the identity of the victim public.