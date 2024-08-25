Kolkata rape-murder: Sanjay Roy takes U-turn on confession; says 'I'm being framed'

Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has reportedly made a U-turn on his confession and claims that he is being implicated in the case.

Roy is slated to take a polygraph test on Sunday (August 25).

‘Being framed,’ says accused

Hindustan Times, quoting officials at the correction home where Roy is lodged, said that the accused told them that he knew nothing about the crime and was being framed.

Roy had made similar claims before the additional chief judicial magistrate court in Sealdah on Friday (August 23).

When the magistrate asked him why he was giving his consent to the polygraph test, Roy reportedly became emotional and said he was agreeing to it because he was innocent.

“I haven’t committed any crime. I’m being framed. Maybe this test will prove that,” he was quoted as saying.

‘Accused trying to mislead investigators’

According to investigators, Roy’s latest claims are a clear deviation from his confession made before Kolkata Police as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the case.

Investigators say he had not only admitted to the crime but had also helped in reconstructing it, allegedly giving the minutest of details.

An officer told HT that investigators have found inconsistencies in Roy’s statements, while alleging that he is trying to mislead them.

Citing an instance, the officer said the suspect could not explain why he had injuries on his face and what he was doing at the building at 4.03 am, minutes before the crime.

Investigators also claim of getting evidence which suggest Roy’s involvement in the crime.

What his psychoanalytic profile says

A CBI officer had earlier told PTI that Roy’s psychoanalytic profile showed him as a “sexual pervert” with “animalistic tendencies”.

Besides, it was revealed that he was addicted to watching pornography and had disturbing and violent content on it on his phone.

The CBI officer also told PTI that Roy seemed to have no remorse for the crime and narrated the entire episode in a detailed manner.

Polygraph test likely on Sunday

While Roy was scheduled to undergo the polygraph test on Saturday, it was postponed due to technical reasons.

It is slated to be conducted on Sunday at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Kolkata’s New Town area.

Roy is lodged in Cell Number 21 of Presidency Correctional Home where former ministers like Partha Chatterjee and Jyotipriya Mullick are also lodged.

CCTV cameras are installed outside his cell to keep a strict watch on him.