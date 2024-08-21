Kolkata rape-murder | Former principal of RG Kar sold unclaimed bodies, alleges ex-colleague

Skeletons continue to tumble out of the closet of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal, Sandip Ghosh, as more colleagues come up with allegations of irregularities against him, in the wake of the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.

Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of the college, has now alleged that Ghosh was involved in illegal activities including selling of unclaimed bodies, taking bribe from students and trafficking medical waste during his tenure.

‘Sold bodies, took bribes’

In an interview with News18, Ali accused Ghosh of running a smuggling nexus from the hospital which earned him lakhs of money. Ali said while he tried to expose Ghosh by informing the vigilance department about the latter’s illegal activities in 2023, no action was taken. Ali, instead, was transferred from RG Kar Hospital.

Ali alleged that Ghosh also sold unclaimed dead bodies and demanded 20 per cent commission for all tenders related to the hospital. He said the former principal would also take bribes from students who failed exams to pass them.

Ali said even though bio-medical waste like gloves and syringes as per government mandate should be handed over to authorised centres for disposal and recycling, Ghosh would sell them to his Bangladeshi contacts.

The former deputy superintendent in an interview with another news house said that, Sanjoy Roy, the accused in the rape and murder of the trainee medic, was part of Ghosh’s security.

Ali seeks ED probe against Ghosh

Ali on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court, seeking a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the alleged financial irregularities made by Ghosh during his tenure at the hospital.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to Ali to file the petition, seeking an order directing the ED to probe alleged financial irregularities against Ghosh.

“I have lodged a complaint against Ghosh. He was a criminal and would earn lakhs from this hospital. Nobody listened to me then. Now, I will also approach the court,” he had told News18 earlier.

SIT probing allegations against Ghosh

The development comes a day after Kolkata Police began an investigation against Sandip Ghosh for his alleged involvement in "financial irregularities" at the state-run health facility.

The probe against Ghosh commenced after a four-member SIT was constituted to investigate the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

The police are likely to summon Ghosh in connection with its investigation, an officer said.

Ghosh has also been booked for disclosing the identity of the victim.

He had resigned from his post two days after the medic’s body was found in a seminar hall of the medical facility on August 9.

The special investigation team (SIT), headed by Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy IG Dr Pranav Kumar, was formed at a time when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting its probe into the alleged rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

The SIT will probe into the alleged financial irregularities at the hospital during the period from January 2021 till date.

Notably, Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the hospital in 2021.

CBI may conduct polygraph test

The CBI, which has been questioning Ghosh for the past four days, may conduct a polygraph test on him.

"We want to further verify Ghosh's answers, as there have been discrepancies in some of the replies to our questions. Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," an official told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)