Kolkata rape-murder: Amid political mudslinging, Central forces to take over hospital security

Even as Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has come under the scanner for a shocking incident of vandalism in the aftermath of a 31-year-old doctor's rape and murder on its premises, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will now take over the security of the government-run hospital.

As per a PTI report, the Union government asked the CISF to take over the security of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, offical sources said. The directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs came from the directions of the Supreme Court.

A CISF team, led by a DIG rank officer, Wednesday morning surveyed the hospital where a 31-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and murdered earlier this month.

The force will also secure the residents hostel. An armed team of the paramilitary force will be deployed soon.

The Supreme Court expressed its shock and dismay at the state's helplessness in dealing with vandals who created havoc and destroyed medical equipment inside the hospital premises. The SC flagging the systematic failure in protecting women doctors said that medical professionals are vulnerable to violence.

Fearing their safety, a majority of doctors of the hospital have left the campus after the August 15 mob violence, said the court, adding that a safe environment is necessary for doctors to return and treat patients. The court was assured that central forces will guard the premises by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. This suggestion was accepted by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government.

Protests continue

Protests continue at the RG Kar hospital as doctors are demanding justice for the victim of the horrifying rape-murder. The parents of the victim have raised many questions which has gone unanswered.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College, is being interrogated by the CBI in their office in Kolkata for the sixth day in a row today. The CBI is investigating into the heinous crime committed inside the hospital under the principal's watch. CBI officials have now questioned Ghosh for a total of 64 hours.

The Bengal government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of financial irregularities during Sandip Ghosh's tenure as principal of the state-run institution.

Meanwhile, a chastened Bengal government has now suspended three police officers in connection with the incident of vandalism at RG Kar on August 15.

However, many women doctors continued to express their feelings of fear and insecurity in the hospital and felt that the incident could have easily happened to any one of them.