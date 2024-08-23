Kolkata rape-murder: CCTV footage shows Sanjay Roy stalked victim day before crime

The main accused in the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, Sanjay Roy, told the Kolkata police that he had stalked the victim in the hospital on August 8, one day before the crime.

The footage from the CCTV camera in the chest ward of the hospital shows the accused glaring at the victim and four other junior doctors. The footage shows Sanjay Roy entering the premises at 4 am.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked experts to do a psychoanalytic profiling of Sanjay Roy. After the analysis, the experts said he is a pervert and severely addicted to porn. The profile of the accused also said that he has an “animal-like instinct”.

A CBI officer told PTI, “The man showed no nervousness during interrogation, and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse.”

The accused was arrested based on CCTV evidence and a Bluetooth headset found at the crime scene.

The CBI is thinking of administering polygraph tests to Sanjoy Roy, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and four other doctors.

The autopsy revealed that the victim was raped and then strangled to death, and there were 16 external and 9 internal injuries on the body.