Kolkata gangrape remarks row: Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘broke family’ jibe at Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra have clashed again, just within three months after their ugly public spat. This time, it is over the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata and Banerjee has targeted Moitra’s personal life, accusing her of “breaking a family”.

Also read: Kalyan versus Mahua, Sougata, Kirti: TMC’s dirty linen out in public

It all started when Serampore MP Banerjee blamed the 24-year-old law student who was allegedly gangraped at South Calcutta Law College on June 25.

TMC’s infighting out in the open

“If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will there be police in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)?” he said.

Also read: Kolkata gangrape: Student ‘filmed, blackmailed, beaten with hockey stick’

Another TMC leader, MLA Madan Mitra, too blamed the student. He said, “This incident has sent a message to girls that if someone calls you when the college is closed, don’t go; nothing good will come of it. If that girl had not gone there, this incident wouldn't have happened.”

These statements brought the infighting in TMC to the open. However, the party distanced itself, saying the remarks were made in “personal capacities”.

“The remarks made by MP Kalyan Banerjee and MLA Madan Mitra concerning the heinous crime at South Calcutta Law College were made in their personal capacities. The party unequivocally disassociates itself from their statements and strongly condemns the same. These views do not reflect the position of the party in any manner whatsoever,” TMC said on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Also read: Kolkata gangrape: Survivor's medical report confirms abrasion marks on neck, chest

It added, “Our stance remains resolute; we have zero tolerance for crimes against women and demand the strictest possible punishment for all those involved in this heinous crime.”

Moitra calls comments ‘disgusting’

Replying to this post on X, Mitra termed the comments “disgusting”.

“Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them,” the Krishnanagar MP wrote.

After this, Banerjee targeted Mitra, who recently got married to former BJD MP Pinaki Misra. He said she has come back from “honeymoon and started fighting with me”.

Also read: TMC MP Mahua Moitra ties the knot with BJD leader Pinaki Misra in Germany

“Mahua has come back to India after her honeymoon and started fighting with me! She accuses me of being anti woman, that what is she? She has broken up a 40-year marriage and married a guy who is 65 years old. Did she not hurt the lady?,” Banerjee asked.

“An MP who was expelled from parliament for breach of ethics is preaching me! She is the most anti-woman. She only knows how to secure her future and how to make money,” he said.

Banerjee disagrees with TMC

Also, in a post on X, Banerjee also disagreed with his party’s stand. “I completely disagree with the post made by @AITCofficial on X. Are they indirectly supporting the leaders who are shielding these criminals? Mere academic statements won't bring any real change unless immediate action is taken against those leaders directly responsible. What's even more unfortunate is that some of the leaders who emerged after 2011 are themselves under question in such crimes. I also wish to clearly distance myself from those who are encouraging or protecting these criminals. To truly understand the intent behind my words and statements, a certain level of moral and intellectual alignment is required — which, unfortunately, seems to be missing. @AITCofficial (sic).”



