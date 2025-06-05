TMC MP Mahua Moitra ties the knot with BJD leader Pinaki Misra in Germany

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly tied the knot with senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP Pinaki Misra, in a low-key ceremony in Germany on May 3.

Both leaders kept the ceremony under tight wraps, leaving their fellow party members in the dark about their wedding, reported Telegraph India.

Surprise wedding

The wedding was a surprise to many, with many members of the TMC claiming that they were unaware of it.

In one of the wedding photos that has gone viral on social media, a newlywed Moitra can be seen decked in gold jewellery and a gold and pink saree, walking hand-in-hand with her husband on the streets of Germany.

The couple has neither confirmed nor denied the news publicly, as no official statement has been released by either of them or their respective parties.

Who is Pinaki Misra?

Born in 1959, Misra began his foray into politics and defeated the then Union minister, Braja Kishore Tripathy, to step into his parliamentary journey of Puri. He has had an illustrious political and legal career spanning nearly three decades and has been a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India. He was the BJD MP from Puri constituency from 2009 to 2024.

He also served as a member of several high-profile committees, including the Standing Committee on Finance and the Business Advisory Committee.

The marriage is a union of seemingly two opposites, as Misra's nuanced legal insights and calm, persuasive style of debate in the Lok Sabha provide a stark contrast to Moitra's fiery words and persona.