Kolkata gang rape: Student ‘filmed, blackmailed, beaten with hockey stick’

The Kolkata Police on Saturday (June 28) formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the alleged gangrape of a 24-year-old law student by her seniors inside the South Calcutta Law College in the city, even as shocking details have emerged about the sexual assault.

The five-member SIT would be led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, said an officer.

Medical exam confirms assault

The medical examination of the survivor has confirmed multiple signs of physical assault, according to a report in NDTV.

The medical report mentions “abrasion marks on the victim’s neck and chest”. While the doctors did not observe external genital or oral injuries, they have not ruled out sexual assault pending forensic confirmation.

The medical examination was done at the National Medical College in Kolkata on the night of June 26.

Survivor’s police complaint

The survivor said they locked her in a room, and despite her pleading and resisting, the main accused forcibly undressed her and raped her while the other two accused stood guard.

She said when she was being raped by the main accused, the other two accused students stood and watched everything.

“He recorded two videos when he was raping me, and threatened to release the videos on the internet if I did not cooperate and if I told anyone about the incident,” she said.

The police said they have confiscated the mobile phones of the accused and have sent them for forensic analysis.

Threatened her family, boyfriend

The survivor said the prime accused, Manojit Mishra, also threatened to kill her boyfriend and to harm her family if she told anyone about the rape.

She also alleged in her complaint to the police that she was hit with a hockey stick during the sexual assault.

She told the police, “I kept saying ‘I can’t do this, I have a boyfriend, I love him’. But he wouldn’t listen. I even touched his feet and pleaded with him to let me go.”

Panic attack

At one point during the rape, the survivor said she had a panic attack upon which the accused brought her an inhaler. She used the inhaler, and then tried to escape, but they caught her and then took her to the security guard’s room, where they continued to rape her.

She said they had locked the main gate of the college and refused to take her to a hospital when she asked them to.

The survivor said the rape took place between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm. After the assault, she told her parents, who then informed the police.

A senior police officer said the results of the medical examination conducted on the survivor confirmed her allegation of having been gang raped, according to a news report.