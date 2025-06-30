Kolkata gangrape: SIT collects DNA, seizes hockey stick, CCTV footage

The Kolkata Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has made significant progress in probing the gang rape of a 24-year-old law student on her college campus in south Kolkata.

It has collected the DNA samples of the three accused, the hockey stick with which the rape survivor was thrashed, and the clothes the survivor and the accused wore during the incident on Wednesday (June 25) evening.

Survivor's painful account

According to the woman's complaint, while the prime accused, Manojit Mishra, was raping her, she suffered an injury on her head. Despite pleas that she was hurt, he did not stop.

In her complaint, the survivor wrote: "He went on raping me... After a while, I stopped fighting back so that I could get out of the room. He also tried to hit me with a hockey stick. I just lay like a dead body."

In just four days since the shocking incident, the SIT has moved decisively, collecting critical forensic evidence that support the survivor's claims of gang rape.

CCTV backs survivor's claims

CCTV footage reportedly corroborates the survivor's account, showing her being dragged to the guard room.

The colour of Mishra’s kurta in the footage matches the one seized from his home, confirming police findings.

Based on the footage, investigators have found out that 25 students were on campus that day, and seven were in the union room just before the assault.

Police have asked authorities of the south Kolkata law college to provide their names, phone numbers and addresses.

SIT gathers crucial evidence

Media reports have quoted the police as saying they collected DNA samples from all three suspects and seized items of clothing from their homes in Kalighat, Tiljala and Howrah.

Police and forensic officials have collected hair strands from the guard room alongside other proof of resistance by the survivor.

The hockey stick with which Mishra allegedly inflicted a head injury on the 24-year-old student is now in the possession of the SIT.

Police have reportedly said they have found three benches stacked side by side in the guard room to give it the form of a bed, where the crime is likely to have taken place.

They have reportedly also collected samples that look like blood stains at the corner of one of the benches.

Crime filmed on phone

Recordings of the crime in Mishra’s cell phone are revealed to be a crucial evidence in the case.

According to a TOI report, an investigating official said Mishra’s mobile phone containing recordings of the entire crime, combined with forensic reports, will form the backbone of the case. The official reportedly said all samples have been carefully collected from two crime scenes.

Co-suspects Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee – both law students – allegedly filmed the assault on Mishra’s orders, making sure to capture the survivor’s face clearly in the frame.

Those videos, sent for verification to the cyber forensics lab in Kolkata’s Salt Lake, tell a story that contradicts Mishra’s claims of “consensual sex” with the woman.

Family’s response

Although the police have already recovered two videos from Mishra’s phone in which the crime was recorded, the recovery of crucial forensic evidence from the clothes and crime scene would further bolster the case.

People in the know say Mishra’s phone had a cache of doctored photos of female students, their faces superimposed on pornographic images and shared in WhatsApp groups.

The survivor’s family has reportedly expressed satisfaction with the pace and thoroughness of the probe so far.

Police have requested the survivor’s parents to record confidential statements before a magistrate, aiming to ensure a speedy and credible trial.

