Kolkata gangrape | CCTV footage shows student being dragged by 2 accused: Police

Kolkata law student, who was allegedly gangraped, was dragged by two of the accused from the South Calcutta Law College gate to inside the institution’s premises, a CCTV footage has revealed, according to a media report on Sunday (June 29).

A report in NDTV citing sources in Kolkata Police said that CCTV has captured the 24-year-old woman being dragged from the college gate on June 25, the day when she was allegedly gangraped by three men including an alumnus of the institute.

What police said

The video clip appears to corroborate the survivor’s complaint, in which she said that the main accused, Manojit Mishra, instructed two others to forcibly take her to the security guard room in the college, the report said.

A police officer was quoted as saying in the report, “The CCTV footage confirms the woman’s allegations. It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. We are currently examining the footage.”

Following the victim’s complaint, the police have arrested Mishra, Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed. A security guard of the college was also apprehended on Saturday morning.

Accused asked ‘Will you marry me?’

Meanwhile, a report said the main accused, Mishra, had harassed many girls, including the victim, at college, asking them, “Will you marry me?”.

Mishra, also known as Mango, always had a predilection for sexual depravity and violence with marked psychopathic tendencies, said a cross-section of his college juniors and batchmates, according to a report in Times of India.

A college insider said Mishra used to morph pictures of girls and circulate them among his friends. “He filmed private moments with women and showed it to his friends. He had a tendency to record videos of almost everything. He and his aides used to click photographs of women and post them in groups, body shaming them and maligning them,” she said, as per the report.

Social media profiles of Mishra claim that he is a former president of Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), and organisational secretary of TMCP's south Kolkata wing.

Photographs available in the public domain also showed him with several leaders of the state's ruling party.

The TMC, however, denied having any connection with the accused now and sought “severe punishment” if he is found guilty.