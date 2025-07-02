Kolkata gang rape: Police trace accused’s call to vice-principal, find digital footprint

Prime accused in the Kolkata law college gang-rape case, Monojit Mishra, made a call to the vice-principal of the college, Dr Nayna Chatterji, the morning after the crime, the nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kolkata Police have found out after going through his phone call record details (CDR).

According to the police, doctors who examined Mishra have found evidence of scratch marks on his body. The injury marks from nails are indicative of the resistance put up by the victim during the alleged sexual assault that took place inside the room of a security guard within the college premises on the evening of June 25, news agency PTI reported citing “a well-placed source in the Kolkata Police”.

Police have also seized the CCTV footage of the medical shop from where one of the arrested accused, Zaib Ahmed, bought an inhaler for the victim during the time of her torture on the campus in south Kolkata’s Kasba area.

Digital footprint

“The CDRs of the mobile phones of the three arrested accused have been cross-checked. We found that there was a call from Monojit’s number to the college VP the morning after the crime took place. We have questioned the VP twice since yesterday [June 30] to know the details of their conversation,” an IPS officer said on Tuesday (July 1).

The officer added that Zaib had gone to the medical store to fetch the inhaler. “The owner of the pharmacy said that Zaib initially wanted to make half of the payment in cash and the rest via UPI but later made the full payment in online mode after the shop refused part payment. We have taken a note of their version,” he said.

Match with survivor’s statement

The survivor stated in her complaint that she requested her attackers to take her to a hospital after she fell ill during the torture. But after her plea was denied, she urged them to provide her with an inhaler to relieve her of the breathlessness she was suffering from.

She mentioned in her complaint that Zaib, Mishra’s accomplice, had fetched that inhaler which made her feel better, but only temporarily, since the torture resumed after that.

Police confirmed that digital footprints collected from the scene of crime, medico-legal evidence found on the accused and the victim as well as circumstantial evidence pointed to a match with the victim’s description of the alleged crime.

Custody extended

The Alipore court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the three accused — Mishra, an alumnus and temporary college staffer, Zaib and his fellow student Pramit Mukherjee — in the alleged gang rape of the first-year student by eight days till July 8.

They were arrested on June 26 and produced before the Alipore court, which initially remanded them to four days of police custody ending on Tuesday.

The custody of the college security guard and the fourth accused, Pinaki Banerjee, who was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case and remanded in police custody till Tuesday, was extended till July 4.

His counsel prayed for bail, arguing that his client had no prior criminal record and had not left his place of duty. The court, however, rejected the plea.

Produced in virtual mode

Within the court premises, the police chose to produce the suspects in virtual mode before the judge to avoid possible chaos within the premises in the wake of a high-pitched protest demonstration undertaken by a section of lawyers demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

The BJP’s legal cell members belonging to the Alipore Court Lawyers’ Union also submitted a letter to the bar demanding that no lawyer should represent the rape accused during hearing.

Inside the courtroom, defence lawyers of the three main suspects refrained from moving bail pleas but urged the court to ensure that no media trial of the accused takes place before the charges are proven.

The extension of police custody was granted following a prayer by the public prosecutor and the investigating officer, who sought more time to question the accused.

Disciplinary measures

Meanwhile, the authorities of South Calcutta Law College terminated the services of Mishra and expelled the two students.

Mishra was serving as a casual employee of the college on a previous recommendation of the college governing body which met on Tuesday to finalise the disciplinary measures.

The college authorities also decided to recommend the cancellation of the bar council membership of Mishra, who is a practising criminal lawyer at the Alipore Police and Sessions Court as stated in his social media profiles.

Students’ protest march

Earlier in the day, students of South Calcutta Law College and those from elsewhere held a demonstration before the college demanding campus safety and subsequently held a march till the Gariahat Crossing in south Kolkata.

Holding placards and raising slogans for justice, the protestors stressed the need for comprehensive reforms in the governing body of the institute.

“Our parents sent us to college, trusting that the authorities would ensure our safety. What did we get in return?” asked a student, questioning the security arrangements within the college premises.

(With agency inputs)