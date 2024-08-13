Kolkata doctor murder: Accused married 4 times, watched ‘disturbing, violent porn’

The man who has been arrested for the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata government hospital last week is addicted to watching porn, especially “disturbing and violent porn, which is unnatural”, according to the Kolkata police.

His mobile phone contained several such clips, claimed the police.

“We wonder about his state of mind, as watching such things is quite unnatural,” a police officer told PTI.

The accused, 33-year-old Sanjoy Roy, is a womaniser and has been married four times, said the police officer. He also had a history of physically assaulting his wives.

The police said that neighbours had complained that they heard fighting inside his house.

Marriages did not last long

The accused’s neighbours said that his first wife was from Behala, his second wife from Park Circus, and his third wife was from Barrackpore, according to a report in HT. These marriages did not last long.

His fourth marriage was to a girl from Alipore in Kolkata, who worked at a petrol pump. She too lodged a complaint about domestic violence, and then they were legally separated.

Sanjoy Roy, a trained boxer, joined the police as a civic volunteer in 2019. He was posted to the police outpost at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the crime occurred.

Blood spots on his shoes

The police arrested him after they found his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene. They said he returned to his barracks after committing the crime, slept for a few hours, and then washed his clothes. But the police found blood spots on his shoes.

The police said they have booked Sanjoy Roy under sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the BNS.