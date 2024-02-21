Khalistani slur row: 'Bengal police political pawns, don't lecture us', says BJP; Sikhs protest in Kolkata

The bitter row that broke out between the leaders of the West Bengal BJP unit and a Sikh IPS officer over the use of a ‘Khalistani’ slur, during a face-off between BJP workers and police near Sandeshkhali island on Tuesday (February 20), refuses to die down.

Around 200 people belonging to the Sikh community staged a demonstration in front of the BJP office in the city on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with an IPS officer who had alleged that West Bengal party leader Suvendu Adhikari labelled him as a 'Khalistani’.

The incident which had happened on Tuesday, the IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, deputed to stop Suvendhu Adhikar, leader of the Opposition in the WB assembly, from proceeding to the restive Sandeshkhali, had questioned BJP workers, "Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learnt? If a police officer wears a turban and performs his duty honestly, he becomes a Khalistani for you? Shame on you."

Adhikari, who has been given the nod to visit Sandeshkhali by Calcutta high court was on his way to the island to talk to the locals over allegations of land grab and extortion against local Trinamool leaders.

The Sandeshkhali issue has been brewing for some time now, as the BJP has also alleged that the aides of the absconding Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan had sexually harassed the local woman.

Sikh body condemns incident

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee too has come down heavily on the BJP for the “character assassination” of the police officer and defended him for just doing his job, in a post on X. Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the top Sikh body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, condemned the incident and said: “Leaders who have such thinking in the country should never forget that Sikhs have made the most sacrifices for the freedom and protection of the country," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, a Sikh protester near the BJP office told PTI, "The farmers from Punjab are described as Khalistanis by some BJP leaders for demanding better support price for their crops. A policeman hailing from Punjab has been similarly labeled by the saffron party for doing his duty as a police officer.”

"We are all patriotic Indians and none can question our patriotism, our sacrifice, our love for the country.

“Why should wearing turbans as part of our religious right make a Sikh tagged as a Khalistani? We demand an apology from the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue," an elderly Sikh gentleman said.

Similar protests were held by members of the Sikh community in Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman district.

WB BJP reacts

The WB BJP unit has not been sitting tight over the issue. Instead, they in turn accused the WB police of being “doormats to TMC” and a “political al pawn” in the hands of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee

In a long message on microblogging platform X, WB’s BJP reacted to their squabble with the Sikh police officer S Jaspreet Singh and the alleged Khalistani slur they made against him, which has blown up into a huge controversy in WB.

Responding to a video posted by WB police expressing their “outrage” over the incident, the BJP has now written a long post condemning the WB police.

It is a shame that the WB police is willing to be a political pawn in the hands of Mamata Banerjee and is dragging in religion, said the post, which also carried images and a video of WB police disrespectfully treating Sikhs.