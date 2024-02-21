Khalistani slur row: 'Bengal police political pawns, don't lecture us', says BJP; Sikhs protest in Kolkata
Even as West Bengal BJP unit hit out at Bengal police for trying to attract 'undue attention' over the Khalistani slur against IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, 200 Sikhs protested outside BJP's office in Kolkata
The bitter row that broke out between the leaders of the West Bengal BJP unit and a Sikh IPS officer over the use of a ‘Khalistani’ slur, during a face-off between BJP workers and police near Sandeshkhali island on Tuesday (February 20), refuses to die down.
Around 200 people belonging to the Sikh community staged a demonstration in front of the BJP office in the city on Wednesday, expressing solidarity with an IPS officer who had alleged that West Bengal party leader Suvendu Adhikari labelled him as a 'Khalistani’.
The incident which had happened on Tuesday, the IPS officer Jaspreet Singh, deputed to stop Suvendhu Adhikar, leader of the Opposition in the WB assembly, from proceeding to the restive Sandeshkhali, had questioned BJP workers, "Just because I am wearing a turban, you people are calling me a Khalistani? Is this what you have learnt? If a police officer wears a turban and performs his duty honestly, he becomes a Khalistani for you? Shame on you."
Adhikari, who has been given the nod to visit Sandeshkhali by Calcutta high court was on his way to the island to talk to the locals over allegations of land grab and extortion against local Trinamool leaders.
The Sandeshkhali issue has been brewing for some time now, as the BJP has also alleged that the aides of the absconding Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan had sexually harassed the local woman.
Sikh body condemns incident
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee too has come down heavily on the BJP for the “character assassination” of the police officer and defended him for just doing his job, in a post on X. Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the top Sikh body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, condemned the incident and said: “Leaders who have such thinking in the country should never forget that Sikhs have made the most sacrifices for the freedom and protection of the country," he pointed out.
Meanwhile, a Sikh protester near the BJP office told PTI, "The farmers from Punjab are described as Khalistanis by some BJP leaders for demanding better support price for their crops. A policeman hailing from Punjab has been similarly labeled by the saffron party for doing his duty as a police officer.”
"We are all patriotic Indians and none can question our patriotism, our sacrifice, our love for the country.
“Why should wearing turbans as part of our religious right make a Sikh tagged as a Khalistani? We demand an apology from the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue," an elderly Sikh gentleman said.
Similar protests were held by members of the Sikh community in Asansol, Paschim Bardhaman district.
WB BJP reacts
The WB BJP unit has not been sitting tight over the issue. Instead, they in turn accused the WB police of being “doormats to TMC” and a “political al pawn” in the hands of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee
In a long message on microblogging platform X, WB’s BJP reacted to their squabble with the Sikh police officer S Jaspreet Singh and the alleged Khalistani slur they made against him, which has blown up into a huge controversy in WB.
Responding to a video posted by WB police expressing their “outrage” over the incident, the BJP has now written a long post condemning the WB police.
It is a shame that the WB police is willing to be a political pawn in the hands of Mamata Banerjee and is dragging in religion, said the post, which also carried images and a video of WB police disrespectfully treating Sikhs.
“You have pulled off turbans and dragged Sikh protestors on the streets, for taking on Mamata Banerjee’s decrepit administration. So don’t lecture us,” said the BJP’s post.
They also reminded WB police that they have not yet arrested Sheikh Shahjahan who is absconding for 50 days now. Questioning the capability of the WB Police, the BJP reminded the police that the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court has issued instructions to arrest Shahjahan and added that the state should not protect him.
“Does this shame WB Police?’ asked the BJP.
Attracting undue attention
The BJP also accused the DGP of holding a press conference on Sandeshkhali and lying on many points. Further denying that none of its leaders used the derogatory term, Khalistani, they in turn accused the officer of using the occasion "to attract undue attention".
Further they said, “He had no business getting hot under the collar, when it was him who was violating Calcutta High Court’s order, by restricting LoP’s movement?”
“Under what provision did he stop the delegation when the single bench judge had approved LoP’s visit? He was acting, illegally, as an agent of the Chief Minister, who was hoping that the division bench would stay the single bench order. When that didn’t happen and the officer was told, he refused to accept and kept holding up the delegation,” he said.
Malicious, racial and communally inciting: WB police
Earlier, the WB police had posted on X that this "Khalistani slur" was “malicious and racial as it is communally inciting”.
Calling it a criminal act, the WB police said they unequivocally condemn the unprovoked, unacceptable attack on an individual's religious identity and beliefs aimed to incite people to take to violence and break the law. They claimed that it is initiating strict action in the matter.
'Why are you calling me a Khalistani?'
In the now viral video of the heated exchange between BJP leaders and the Sikh police officer at Dhamakali, the IPS officer Jaspreet Singh is heard saying, "I am wearing a turban, that's why you call me a Khalistani? I will take action about this. You cannot attack my religion. I have not said anything about your religion."
The BJP leaders are heard accusing the officer of not doing his duty and acting as a pawn of the state government.
Mamata Banerjee hits out
Sharing the video on X, Mamata criticised the BJP for their “divisive politics”, which has shamelessly overstepped constitutional boundaries. "As per @BJP4India every person wearing a turban is a Khalistani. I vehemently condemn this audacious attempt to undermine the reputation of our Sikh brothers and sisters, revered for their sacrifices and unwavering determination to our nation," she said in her post.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too shared the video and lambasted BJP's hate politics, which has poisoned the society.
"Those blinded by this poison cannot see farmers or soldiers or cops," he said.