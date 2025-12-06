Putin’s India visit will not hurt ties with US, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (December 6) said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India will not complicate its relationship with the US. His remarks come at a time when the bilateral ties between India and the US are strained due to President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 50 per cent tariff on India, out of which 25 per cent are retaliatory tariffs for New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, which he claimed was one of the main sources for Moscow to fund its war in Ukraine.

Jaishankar also said that Putin’s visit allowed both India and Russia to reimagine and bolster their economic ties. "India-Russia economic ties had not kept pace. This (Putin) visit was about reimagining that relationship, and building facets that it lacked,” said Jaishankar as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

‘Russia, a trusted ally’

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Jaishankar said that India needed to maintain strong ties in the current geopolitical scenario, of which Russia, a trusted ally of India, is a key part.

“For a big country like us, it is very crucial that our key relationships are all in good repair. It is important that we maintain good relationship with as many players as possible. That we have that choice. That is foreign policy in a nutshell,” said Jaishankar.

On Dhaka’s extradition request for Hasina

As for Bangladesh’s extradition request for ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently living in exile in India following the violent 2024 student-led protests, Jaishankar said that it was up to the Awami League leader to take a call on the matter.

“She came under different circumstances, and now the circumstances are different. It is up to her to decide,” said Jaishankar.

Recently, Hasina, along with other Awami League leaders, has been awarded a death sentence by a tribunal in Dhaka for alleged “crime against humanity” related to the government crackdown on protesters during the students’ agitation.

Taking a swipe at Pakistan Chief of Defence Field Marshal Asim Munir, Jaishankar quipped that there are good military leaders and then there are not-so-good-ones.

‘India-China border stable’

As for the India-China ties, Jaishankar said that following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in October 2024, the situation at the border have been mostly stable.

“After October 2024, when the Kazhan meeting happened between PM Modi and President Xi, since then, by and large, border areas have remained stable. Patrolling has mostly resumed and is taking place normally. Peace and tranquillity on the border areas is a key requisite to have good relationships,” said Jaishankar.

Trade, centre to Trump administration’s policy

Asked whether India’s relationship with the US is shifting from strategic cooperation to a more transactional footing, Jaishankar said the current US administration under President Trump places trade at the centre of its policy approach.

He said that economic considerations now dominate policy thinking in Washington to a far greater extent than under previous governments. He noted that India is prepared to engage on these issues and work toward meeting expectations, but only “on reasonable terms” that align with its own priorities.

Jaishankar emphasised that the essence of diplomacy is not to appease every partner but to safeguard national interests. Ultimately, he said, India’s foreign policy must reflect what the country and its citizens consider important, and that remains the guiding principle in navigating ties with major global powers.