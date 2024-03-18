Electoral bonds: Many unanswered questions over TMC receiving Rs 1,396 crore

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) may need to do a lot of explaining if the State Bank of India (SBI) discloses all electoral bonds data, particularly the alphanumeric numbers.

The Supreme Court on Monday (March 18) directed the SBI to furnish all details about the bonds available with it to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by March 21.

TMC, second-largest beneficiary of electoral bonds

The SBI following a nudge from the apex court had earlier provided to the ECI details of the purchasers of the bonds and names of the political parties that encashed those bonds.

The ECI uploaded those details on its website. As per the details, the TMC emerged as the second-largest beneficiary of the electoral bonds after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The revelation raised many eyebrows as the TMC is not even a national party and is in power only in one state. Moreover, Kolkata topped the list of cities that purchased the maximum number of electoral bonds (7,834).

What prompted the bond-buying spree and whether the TMC got some undue advantage needs to be unraveled.

The TMC's fortune as far as the electoral bonds are concerned shot up after it returned to power in Bengal for the third consecutive time in May 2021.

Mamata's party receives over Rs 1,396 crore

The party has received a total of Rs 1,396,94,26,000 (over Rs 1,396 crore) as donations through electoral bonds.

Until the financial year ending 2021, the party encashed electoral bonds of Rs 2,39,74,46,000 (over Rs 239 crore). But in the last three fiscal years, it received Rs 1,157,19,80,000 (over Rs 1,157 crore).

It cannot be ascertained who were the donors made such overwhelming contributions to Mamata Banerjee’s party fund after its 2021 victory.

Incidentally, more than 50 West Bengal-based companies and several individuals collectively purchased bonds worth over Rs 1,925 crore.

The biggest donor from the state is the Keventer Group followed by R P Sanjiv Goenka Group, Rungta Sons and IFB group respectively.

The IFB group, which has presence in food processing, electronic and liquor sectors contributed Rs 92 crore to political party/parties though it made cumulative profits of Rs 175 crore from 2019 to 2023. Similarly, RP Goenka Group’s Haldia Energy donated Rs 377 crore out of its combined net profits of Rs 1,013 crore earned in three years for which data is available.

TMC claims it's unaware of donors

Of the bonds purchased by the Keventer Group, a large chunk was bought through its firm Madanlal Limited. Interestingly, though it bought 199 bonds worth Rs 185.5 crore, its collective net profits during the period 2028-19 to 2022-23 was just Rs 4.97 crore.

Another Kolkata-based company Searock Infra Project purchased bonds worth Rs 4.25 crore though its total share capital is Rs 6.40 lakh.

These donations naturally raised suspicion about some quid-pro-quo deal struck between the party in power and the companies concerned.

The TMC said it was unaware of who made the donations as the bonds were either sent to its office or dropped in the drop box or sent through messengers by persons who preferred to remain anonymous, a claim not many are willing to buy.

'Electoral bonds are political bribe'

“The electoral bonds were a political bribe to secure contracts and benefits just like the cut-money culture in Bengal. The bond revelation has exposed the similarities between the BJP and the TMC when it comes to corruption,” the CPI (M) West Bengal state secretary Md Salim said.

The CPI(M) not only refused to take electoral bonds but also moved the court against the BJP-led Union government’s decision to introduce the scheme for political funding.

Disclosure of alphanumeric numbers will help link the purchasers of the bonds with the political parties that redeemed them. That may answer many unanswered questions.