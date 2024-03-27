BJP leader Dilip Ghosh apologises to Mamata after Nadda seeks explanation

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday offered a conditional apology after coming under attack even from his own party for making derogatory remarks about West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The apology came hours after BJP president JP Nadda sought an explanation from Ghosh, who mocked Banerjee’s family background in a video clip.

Offensive comment

The BJP MP, fielded by his party from the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha, had told the media in Durgapur that wherever Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state.

“When Didi (Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father,” Ghosh said.

The backlash

The comment triggered a massive backlash, with the Trinamool Congress asking the Election Commission to take action against him as he had a personal attack in violation of the model code of conduct.

The BJP made it clear that Dilip Ghosh’s remarks were indecent and unparliamentary.

Ghosh reacts

Ghosh first insisted that had no personal enmity with the chief minister.

"This is not the first time that a controversy has erupted over my comments since I say it on the face of anyone who does any wrong," he said.

When told that his own party and others too have reservations about his choice of words, Ghosh said: "If it is so, I am sorry for that."

Angry reactions

BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said his party does not support such remarks about women and that too against someone who is a chief minister.

TMC leader and candidate Kirti Azad said: “Such mentality of BJP leaders humiliates Nari Shakti… He should be arrested for what he said about Mamata Banerjee.”

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said Dilip Ghosh called for Ghosh’s defeat in the Lok Sabha electoral battle.