Bengal rape-murder: 9 arrested for midnight violence at Kolkata hospital

Nine persons has been arrested in connection with the violent mob attack on the premises of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of Thursday (August 15) during a protest by junior medics against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the institute.

Around midnight, a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

The incident happened while a vigil, named ‘women reclaim their night’, organised by women across Kolkata, was underway.

While the vigil began at 11 pm, the mob attack followed soon after. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

Crime scene intact, say police

On Thursday morning, police released photographs of a few suspects behind the mob attack while urging the public to help with any information about the individuals. The arrests were made soon after.

The police also dispelled rumours that the seminar hall of the hospital, where the woman medic is alleged to have been raped and murdered, was vandalised by the mob.

“Crime Scene is Seminar Room and it has not been touched. Don’t spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours,” police said on X.

Kolkata Police alleges ‘malicious media campaign’

In response to the attack, police have increased their presence around the hospital. Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who visited the premises last night, indicated that an investigation is underway and mentioned that a "malicious media campaign" might have exacerbated the situation.

“My men have also been injured in the attack ...What have police not done to crack this case? But there has been a malicious media campaign that has been going on," he said.

Shame to civil society: Bengal Governor

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose who visited the hospital on Thursday called the mob attack a “shame to civil society”.

During his visit to the hospital, Bose spoke with the agitating doctors, expressed deep concern over the security of women in the state and assured the medical community of his support.

"Yesterday's vandalism is a shame to civil society. It's a shame to the entire humanity that young girls are not protected. This bloodbath cannot be allowed anymore. This must stop," Bose told reporters.

"I am with you and we will work together to solve this. I assure you justice. My ears and eyes are open," he said.

Healthcare services crippled

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism, demanding that the army be deployed if the TMC government cannot control the situation.

Healthcare services in the state remain crippled for seven days in a row due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

Nurses join protest

The attack on the nursing station has also prompted nurses to join the junior doctors in their protest at the hospital. Nurses at the hospital also staged protests against the violence, demanding enhanced security measures. "Such hooliganism inside a hospital is unacceptable," one protesting nurse told PTI.

Meanwhile, doctors asserted that the attack was intended to demoralise their protests but only strengthened their resolve to seek justice for their colleague.

The young woman doctor, whose body was found on August 9, was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty. A civic volunteer was arrested the following day in connection with the crime.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

