Bengal minister urges theatre groups to decline NSD proposal for pro-BJP play

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has urged theatre groups of the state to reject a proposal from the National School of Drama (NSD) to perform a short play praising the BJP government.

Basu, who is also a renowned actor and theatre personality, claimed that the Centre might stop grants to theatre groups if they don't comply with the instructions.

State BJP leaders, however, described the claim as baseless.

Taking to social media, Basu expressed confidence that most theatre groups in Bengal, being secular and Left-aligned, would reject such a proposal.

"And in case you don't toe the line, central government grants and funds would be stopped. I am confident as most of the theatre groups in Bengal are secular and Left aligned, it would reject such a proposal," Basu wrote on X in Bengali.

He claimed the NSD has requested all theatre groups to stage a play focusing on themes such as 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam', 'Panch Pran', and 'Viksit Bharat', all closely linked to BJP's agenda.

The NSD notice has invited the participation of all performing art groups, including theatre, music, dance, folk, etc., in the 'Bharat Rang Mahotsav- International Theatre Festival of India 2024'.

The performances are expected to be in the duration of 10-20 minutes and should revolve around themes such as 'Vasudeva Kutumbakam', 'Panch Pran', and 'Viksit Bharat'. These plays are scheduled to be performed on February 21 and should be posted on social media, the notice added.

Echoing Basu's concerns, theatre personality Kaushik Sen remarked that theatre groups are being pressured to align with the BJP government's agenda, with threats of grant withdrawal if they refuse.

"Theatre groups are forced to toe the line of the BJP government. The groups have been threatened that grants will be stopped if they don’t toe the line," Sen said.

Sen said the annual grants to theatre groups vary from Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh depending on the volume of work by each group.

However, state BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar accused Basu of spreading misinformation, asserting that the proposal was not mandatory for all groups.

"The web of misinformation and lies that @basu_bratya is spreading among the masses is devastating and undermines the very fabric of cultural inclusivity of our Nation. He should first consult a dictionary to understand the difference between "interested groups" and "all groups," he said in a post.

Other theatre personalities in West Bengal offered mixed reactions to the issue.

While some, like actor Debesh Chattapopadhyay, expressed refusal to participate, labeling the proposal as mere propaganda, others like Rudraprasad Sengupta saw no objection to it.

Bibhas Chakraborty denied any mention of grant withdrawal for non-participation and saw nothing objectionable in the NSD notice. PTI

