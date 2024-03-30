Bengal: ED questions Shajahan Sheikh in jail in Sandeshkhali case

Barasat (WB), Mar 30 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Basirhat Correctional Home in connection with a case on the attack on officials of the central agency in January at Sandeshkhali.

The ED interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab. He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.

The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case CBI on March 6. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)