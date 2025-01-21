Kolkata rape-murder: DNA of another woman found in body of doctor

In a twist in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata, the analysis of samples collected from the body of the woman doctor have shown the DNA of another woman besides that of the convicted killer.

This has been revealed in a report of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

Media reports quoted the report as saying that the female DNA was found in a “very poor percentage”, raising doubts if another woman was involved in the heinous crime or if the autopsy has been contaminated.

DNA profile

Sanjay Roy was on Monday (January 21) sentenced to life imprisonment for the sexual assault and murder of the 31-year-old junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year.

“From the analysis of the nipple swab (collected from the body), it appears that it contained (a) 100 per cent DNA profile of Sanjay Roy and there was obviously full DNA profile of the victim,” the CFSL said.

“But in the... nipple swab, (a) very poor percentage of another female DNA was found,” said the 172-page court order on Monday.

CBI’s view

The doctor’s family and a section of doctors have been alleging that Roy was not the only person involved in the rape and murder.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that there was a probability of contamination of the swab. A CFSL scientist echoed the CBI’s view.