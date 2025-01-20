RG Kar rape-murder | Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment; 'not rarest of rare': judge

A Kolkata court has sentenced civic volunteer Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year.

Roy, who was convicted of the crime on Saturday (January 19), was brought to the Sealdah court amid tight security arrangements for the pronouncement of the sentence on Monday (January 20). Judge Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Sealdah, heard Roy’s statement at 12.30 pm before pronouncing the quantum of punishment.

'Not rarest of the rare' category

Judge Das, while pronouncing the sentence, said the crime did not fall under the "rarest of the rare" category as his justification for not giving the death penalty to the convict.

The court also directed the State to pay a compensation of ₹17 lakh to the family of the deceased doctor.

The sentence was passed after the judge heard the final statements of the convict and his counsels placed in self-defence as well as those of the victim's family and the CBI.

‘I have been framed,’ says convict

“It has been proven that you raped and killed the victim. Now I want to know your views on the punishment,” Judge Anirban Das told Roy as the CBI lawyer sought capital punishment.

To that, Roy said he had “been framed”. “I haven’t done this. I have been framed,” he told the court. “I heard lots of things were destroyed. You decide whether I have been framed or not,” he added.

Roy’s lawyer told the court that even if the case is rarest of rare, there should be scope for reformation.

“Even if it is a rarest of rare case, there should be scope for reformation. The court has to show why the convict is not worth reformation or rehabilitation... The public prosecutor has to present evidence and give reasons why the person is not worth reformation and should be completely eliminated from society," Roy’s lawyer said.