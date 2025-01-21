RG Kar case: High Court allows WB govt to appeal against life sentence

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday (January 21) granted permission to the West Bengal government to file an appeal against the Sealdah court’s order that sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment until death for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Death penalty

The state government is seeking the death penalty for Roy, the sole convict in the case.

Advocate General Kishor Datta moved a division bench led by Justice Debangsu Basak, seeking approval to challenge the verdict passed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das in Sealdah on Monday (January 20).

Life imprisonment until death

The Sealdah court had sentenced Roy to life imprisonment until death and imposed a fine of ₹50,000.

Additionally, it directed the state government to pay ₹17 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased doctor. The court, however, rejected demands for the death penalty, saying that the case did not qualify as the "rarest of the rare."

Expressing dissatisfaction with the verdict, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the handling of the case. She argued that had the investigation remained under the Kolkata Police, the death penalty would have been ensured.

Mamata demands death sentence

"All of us have demanded the death sentence, but the court has given a life term until death…The case was forcibly taken from us. Had it been with the (Kolkata) police, we would have ensured that he was served a death sentence," Banerjee said.

In the R.G. Kar junior doctor's rape and murder case, I am really shocked to see that the judgement of the Court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case!



I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgement… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 20, 2025

Taking to her X handle, Banerjee further reiterated her criticism and announced that the state government would challenge the Sealdah court’s decision in the Calcutta High Court. Following the Chief Minister’s backlash, the high court on Tuesday allowed the state to proceed with its appeal to seek the death penalty for Roy.

